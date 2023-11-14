Toyota subsidiary to expand North Georgia campus, hire 250 new workers

“Georgia has distinguished itself as a leader in the automotive industry,” Kemp said in a news release. “And we’re thankful Toyota has chosen to expand its footprint here in the best state for business.”

TIESNA’s new facility will be located at the 1700 Valentine Industrial Parkway campus in Pendergrass, a city with fewer than 2,000 residents in Jackson County. The facility will produce DC-to-DC converters, which are devices that regulate voltage to supply power to auxiliary equipment. Operations are expected to begin in 2025.

The campus first started with TD Automotive Compressor Georgia LLC and expanded in 2012 with a facility for Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America. Those companies currently have more than 400 workers in the county.

“We are very pleased to welcome our third Toyota Industries related company to Jackson County,” County Commission Chair Tom Crow said in the release.

TIESNA will likely qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said negotiations involving discretionary incentives, such as grants, remain active.