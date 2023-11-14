Toyota subsidiary to expand North Georgia campus, hire 250 new workers

Expansion is a $69 million investment in Pendergrass, a city 55 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta

Credit: AP

17 minutes ago

A subsidiary of Toyota broke ground Tuesday on a new manufacturing facility about 90 minutes northeast of downtown Atlanta, which will expand the automaker’s existing campus by 250 employees.

Toyota Industries Electric Systems North America (TIESNA), a maker of air conditioning compressors and other vehicle electronics, said it is making a $69 million investment in Pendergrass in the new facility. The Japanese company will join the existing Toyota Industries campus that’s been in the small North Georgia city since 2004.

Gov. Brian Kemp touted the announcement as a continuation of the state’s fast-growing automotive parts manufacturing industry, which is bolstered by Kia’s West Point plant and two forthcoming multi-billion dollar electric vehicle factories.

“Georgia has distinguished itself as a leader in the automotive industry,” Kemp said in a news release. “And we’re thankful Toyota has chosen to expand its footprint here in the best state for business.”

TIESNA’s new facility will be located at the 1700 Valentine Industrial Parkway campus in Pendergrass, a city with fewer than 2,000 residents in Jackson County. The facility will produce DC-to-DC converters, which are devices that regulate voltage to supply power to auxiliary equipment. Operations are expected to begin in 2025.

The campus first started with TD Automotive Compressor Georgia LLC and expanded in 2012 with a facility for Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America. Those companies currently have more than 400 workers in the county.

“We are very pleased to welcome our third Toyota Industries related company to Jackson County,” County Commission Chair Tom Crow said in the release.

TIESNA will likely qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said negotiations involving discretionary incentives, such as grants, remain active.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

