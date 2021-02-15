Toddler dies after being shot in mom’s Macon apartment

A child who was shot Sunday night in his mother’s Macon apartment has died.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother, Tyceanna Brown, had allowed friends into her apartment to wash their clothes.
Brown told police that when she left the room, she heard a gunshot, and then saw her 1-year-old boy bleeding from his upper body.
She then drove her child to Atrium Health Navicent Hospital, where he died during emergency surgery.
Police said the shooting happened about 11 p.m. at the Chambers Cove Apartments.
The investigation is continuing.