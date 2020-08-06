Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny are about to be grandparents

Pullins broke the news after his response.

“It’s me, Pop,” she said with a smile. “That’s what’s going on in ‘The Mix’ today.”

The rapper responded with a smile and shock. T.I. insisted that he pour another drink during the show. The banter and surprise made for lots of laughs on the live show. One of the hosts called him a granddad, but the 39-year-old said he didn’t quite consider himself a grandfather yet, considering the freshness of the announcement.

Watch the announcement from Fox Soul: