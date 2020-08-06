Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny are about to be grandparents

The Harrises are growing by one very soon.
Atlanta rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are welcoming a new grandchild after their daughter Zonnique Pullins announced she’s pregnant.
Pullins, 24, is the “Go Get It” rapper’s stepdaughter, and she is the first of the family’s now seven children. She made the announcement about expecting a baby girl during an appearance with her famous dad on Fox Soul talk show “The Mix.”
During the show, James DuBose, one of the show’s hosts, pulled out a photo of a sonogram while speaking with the guests, including Pullins and T.I.
DuBose kept the guests guessing whose sonogram it was. T.I. was asked whose it was, and he said, “I know it ain’t Niqqi,” he said. “... Anybody but Niqqi,” referring to his stepdaughter.
Pullins broke the news after his response.
“It’s me, Pop,” she said with a smile. “That’s what’s going on in ‘The Mix’ today.”
The rapper responded with a smile and shock. T.I. insisted that he pour another drink during the show. The banter and surprise made for lots of laughs on the live show. One of the hosts called him a granddad, but the 39-year-old said he didn’t quite consider himself a grandfather yet, considering the freshness of the announcement.
Watch the announcement from Fox Soul: