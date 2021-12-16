Three service members with Georgia ties receiving Medal of Honor

Supporters have recommended that Fort Benning be renamed after Cashe, who will become the first African American recipient of the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.

His older sister, Kasinal Cashe White, recalled how her granddaughter told her this week she had decided to focus on Cashe’s heroism as part of her high school Black History Month project next year. White also underscored the significance of her family’s humble beginnings.

“If a poor kid from Oviedo, Florida, can go after his dreams, can make friends and make this happen, our nation’s highest honor… there should be no stopping anybody, not in this country,” she said, “especially a poor Black kid. If he could do it, stop the excuses. Let’s just do it. That’s what it means.”

Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, a Special Forces soldier who underwent training at Fort Benning, will also receive the Medal of Honor today. He is receiving it for his heroic actions while responding to an enemy truck bomb attack on a U.S. base in southeastern Afghanistan in 2013. The blast blew a gaping hole in the base’s perimeter. Enemy fighters wearing Afghan army uniforms and suicide bomb vests poured in.

Plumlee thought he would die that day as he raced to the scene and fatally shot some of the attackers. One of the suicide bombers exploded when Plumlee shot him, injuring his back. Moments later, Plumlee carried a wounded U.S. soldier to safety and gave him first aid.

Plumlee spoke to reporters Wednesday about the significance of receiving the medal alongside Cashe’s and Celiz’s families.

“The only possible way I could fathom to heap a little more prestige on the Medal of Honor is to receive it in the shadow of these two men,” he said. “It is so humbling. When you read both their narratives and you are going to be a part of their story — it is an astounding weight to carry.”

Garrett White, the soldier who served with Celiz, said they were preparing to attack the enemy in Afghanistan’s Paktia Province early one morning when they came under fire. An ally was injured and pinned down in the gunfight. Celiz, White said, turned to his fellow soldiers and quoted a line from the comedy-drama, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

“We are in a tight spot,” he told them, eliciting laughter.

Next, Celiz grabbed a rocket launcher and fired on the enemy, putting them on the defensive. A medevac helicopter landed to pick up the wounded ally. Seeing the chopper, the enemy went on the attack again. Celiz moved from behind cover to put himself between the enemy and the troops carrying the casualty to the helicopter. White saw a few rounds kick up dust by Celiz’s feet. Celiz skipped as if he had been hit, White said, and then collapsed and went unconscious. The helicopter, which was hit with 22 enemy rounds during the firefight, returned to pick him up. Celiz ultimately died from his wounds.

“I think about him every day and the heroism he displayed on that battlefield,” White said.

Celiz, who was from South Carolina, is survived by his wife, Katie, and their 11-year-old daughter. Katie Celiz recalled how they met while working together at a grocery store in 2002. He impressed her one day by secretly filling her jacket pockets with rose petals. They married five years later.

“When I heard the story about Chris and how he decided to wave off the helicopter, I wasn’t surprised that he would choose to do that,” she told reporters. “I am still a little angry at him for deciding to do that. But I understood why he felt the need to do it. Chris really believed that being there for his men — protecting his men — was everything.”