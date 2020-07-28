This popular gym chain will require guests to wear masks while working out

When people exercise, they tend to inhale and exhale at faster rates, letting out more respiratory droplets as they go. Floating respiratory droplets seems to be the primary way for COVID-19 to travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC suggests gym patrons wear masks as well as practice social distancing and cleaning equipment.

“Wearing cloth face coverings is most important when physical distancing is difficult and when exercise type and intensity allows. Consider doing any vigorous-intensity exercise outside when possible and stay at least 6 feet away from other participants, trainers, and clients if unable to wear a face covering,” reads a CDC guideline.

Planet Fitness closed in March when the pandemic was declared. In recent months, many across several states have reopened, some with and others without mask requirements as the virus continues to spread.

Many major gyms, such as L.A. Fitness, have announced plans to clean equipment more often between use and add more stations with hand sanitizer. The mask requirement has not been as prevalent. Planet Fitness launched an app to check capacity before you go, and it says it will enhance other physical distancing measures.

“This added safety precaution also helps us to remain open to serve you and keep you healthy and moving!” Rondeau said.

Life Time, which operates 150 workout and wellness facilities across North America, also kicked off its masks requirement based on CDC recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“As our clubs continue to reopen successfully and safely across the country, Life Time remains committed to doing all we can to support the health and wellbeing of our members and team members,” the company said in a statement.