This is how much a family of 4 could receive in next stimulus

The bill is called the Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act. It was proposed by Cassidy, Steve Daines, R-Montana, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

The Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act would:

Disburse Economic Impact Payments of $1,000 for adults and children with SSNs equally, $2,000 if filing jointly. A family of four would receive $4,000.

Includes eligibility for adult dependents, including those with disabilities or college students.

Includes eligibility for U.S. citizens married to foreign nationals but does not include eligibility for foreign nationals or ITIN filers.

“With schools moving children to online learning from home, families in Utah and across the country have experienced unexpected challenges and additional costs for supplies during the last several months,” Romney said in a statement “As we consider additional relief measures, we should prioritize families by providing them with resources to help with the extra expenses they face as a result of COVID-19.”

The president touted checks being at least $1,200 per American while speaking at a campaign event in Texas.

“I’d like to see it be very high because I love the people, I want the people to get it, you know, the economy is going to come back,” Trump said. “We saved millions of lives, but now we’re bringing (the economy) back … We gotta take care of the people in the meantime.”

The next round of payments is still up for vote and will depend on a deal being reached between the Senate and House, which has proved to be challenging the last few weeks. Time to reach a deal is ticking. Unless it’s extended, this session of the Senate ends Aug. 7.

To learn more about the Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act, click here. To read bill text, click here.