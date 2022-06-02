These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues

At a meeting being held today in Athens, as many as 70 churches in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church could be severed from the conference. A vote could formalize the separation, spurred by opposition in some churches to full inclusion of the LGBTQ community.
According to the Conference Communications Office, the churches requesting disaffiliation make up approximately 9 percent of the 768 churches in the North Georgia Conference, and represent about 3 percent of the membership of the Conference.
Sybil Davidson, Conference Communications Director, issued a statement earlier reading in part: “Our denomination has a clear process for disaffiliation and we are walking alongside the churches that want to take this path. While we do not wish to see any church disaffiliate, we are committed to a clear and healthy process. Our hearts are with those who desire for their congregation to remain a part of the denomination, and also with those who vote to leave.”
Churches Requesting to Disaffiliate from The United Methodist Church
North East District
Includes Banks, Dawson, Habersham, Hall, Habersham, Hart, Forsyth, Franklin, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties
Center UMC, Hoschton
Chattahoochee UMC
Coosa UMC, Union County
Dry Pond UMC
Gaines Chapel UMC
North West District
Includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Polk, Murray, Pickens, Walker, and Whitfield counties
Adairsville UMC
Beech Creek UMC
Chapel Hill UMC
Dawnville UMC
Emerson UMC
Fairview, Dalton UMC
Faith UMC, Cartersville
Finley Chapel UMC
Fishers Chapel UMC
Lawrence Chapel UMC
McCaysville UMC
Metropolitan UMC
Nellie Peters UMC
New Hope UMC, Summerville
Oak Hill UMC, Lyerly
Pine Chapel UMC
Sam Jones Memorial UMC
Smith Chapel UMC, Tunnel Hill
South Broad UMC, Rome
The Way UMC
Tunnel Hill UMC
Central North District
Includes Fulton and Clayton counties
Ebenezer UMC, Roswell
New Life UMC
Sardis UMC
Central South District
Includes DeKalb, Henry, Newton, and Rockdale counties
Gaithers UMC
Mansfield UMC
New Hope UMC, Locust Grove
Newborn UMC
Prospect UMC, Covington
Sewell UMC
Starrsville UMC
Central West District
Includes Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Haralson, and Paulding counties
Bowdon First UMC
Garrett’s Chapel UMC
Union UMC, Waco
Central East District
Includes Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Gwinnett, and Walton counties
Bold Springs
Union Chapel
South East District
Includes Baldwin, Columbia, Elbert, Greene, Hancock, Lincoln, McDuffie, Morgan, Oglethorpe, Putnam, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren, and Wilkes counties
Concord UMC, Eatonton
Union Chapel UMC
Mt. Zion UMC, Washintgon
Bethel UMC, Wilkes County
Smyrna UMC, Washington
Quest UMC
Norwood UMC
St. Paul UMC, Lincoln Co.
Ruckersville UMC
Bethlehem UMC, Elberton
Middleton UMC
Woodlawn UMC
South West District
Includes Butts, Coweta, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding, Troup, and Upson counties
Arbor Chapel UMC
Ayres Memorial UMC
Calvary UMC, Shady Dale
Carmel UMC
Franklin UMC
Godfrey UMC
Greenville UMC
Harmony UMC, Franklin
Hillsboro UMC
Hopewell UMC, Whitesville
Manchester UMC
Mt. Gilead UMC, Sharpsburg
New Hope UMC, Monticello
Pleasant Grove UMC, LaGrange
Powell Chapel UMC
Raleigh UMC
Trinity UMC, Durand
