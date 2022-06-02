These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues

According to the Conference Communications Office, the churches requesting disaffiliation make up approximately 9 percent of the 768 churches in the North Georgia Conference, and represent about 3 percent of the membership of the Conference.

Sybil Davidson, Conference Communications Director, issued a statement earlier reading in part: “Our denomination has a clear process for disaffiliation and we are walking alongside the churches that want to take this path. While we do not wish to see any church disaffiliate, we are committed to a clear and healthy process. Our hearts are with those who desire for their congregation to remain a part of the denomination, and also with those who vote to leave.”