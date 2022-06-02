ajc logo
These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues

A wooden token give to delegates at the 2022 meeting of the North Georgia Conference of the UMC in Athens.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

At a meeting being held today in Athens, as many as 70 churches in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church could be severed from the conference. A vote could formalize the separation, spurred by opposition in some churches to full inclusion of the LGBTQ community.

According to the Conference Communications Office, the churches requesting disaffiliation make up approximately 9 percent of the 768 churches in the North Georgia Conference, and represent about 3 percent of the membership of the Conference.

Sybil Davidson, Conference Communications Director, issued a statement earlier reading in part: “Our denomination has a clear process for disaffiliation and we are walking alongside the churches that want to take this path. While we do not wish to see any church disaffiliate, we are committed to a clear and healthy process. Our hearts are with those who desire for their congregation to remain a part of the denomination, and also with those who vote to leave.”

Churches Requesting to Disaffiliate from The United Methodist Church

North East District

Includes Banks, Dawson, Habersham, Hall, Habersham, Hart, Forsyth, Franklin, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties

Center UMC, Hoschton

Chattahoochee UMC

Coosa UMC, Union County

Dry Pond UMC

Gaines Chapel UMC

North West District

Includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Polk, Murray, Pickens, Walker, and Whitfield counties

Adairsville UMC

Beech Creek UMC

Chapel Hill UMC

Dawnville UMC

Emerson UMC

Fairview, Dalton UMC

Faith UMC, Cartersville

Finley Chapel UMC

Fishers Chapel UMC

Lawrence Chapel UMC

McCaysville UMC

Metropolitan UMC

Nellie Peters UMC

New Hope UMC, Summerville

Oak Hill UMC, Lyerly

Pine Chapel UMC

Sam Jones Memorial UMC

Smith Chapel UMC, Tunnel Hill

South Broad UMC, Rome

The Way UMC

Tunnel Hill UMC

Central North District

Includes Fulton and Clayton counties

Ebenezer UMC, Roswell

New Life UMC

Sardis UMC

Central South District

Includes DeKalb, Henry, Newton, and Rockdale counties

Gaithers UMC

Mansfield UMC

New Hope UMC, Locust Grove

Newborn UMC

Prospect UMC, Covington

Sewell UMC

Starrsville UMC

Central West District

Includes Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Haralson, and Paulding counties

Bowdon First UMC

Garrett’s Chapel UMC

Union UMC, Waco

Central East District

Includes Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Gwinnett, and Walton counties

Bold Springs

Union Chapel

South East District

Includes Baldwin, Columbia, Elbert, Greene, Hancock, Lincoln, McDuffie, Morgan, Oglethorpe, Putnam, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren, and Wilkes counties

Concord UMC, Eatonton

Union Chapel UMC

Mt. Zion UMC, Washintgon

Bethel UMC, Wilkes County

Smyrna UMC, Washington

Quest UMC

Norwood UMC

St. Paul UMC, Lincoln Co.

Ruckersville UMC

Bethlehem UMC, Elberton

Middleton UMC

Woodlawn UMC

South West District

Includes Butts, Coweta, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding, Troup, and Upson counties

Arbor Chapel UMC

Ayres Memorial UMC

Calvary UMC, Shady Dale

Carmel UMC

Franklin UMC

Godfrey UMC

Greenville UMC

Harmony UMC, Franklin

Hillsboro UMC

Hopewell UMC, Whitesville

Manchester UMC

Mt. Gilead UMC, Sharpsburg

New Hope UMC, Monticello

Pleasant Grove UMC, LaGrange

Powell Chapel UMC

Raleigh UMC

Trinity UMC, Durand

