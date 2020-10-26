New York Post endorses President Trump for reelection

Recently, the New York Post published an article it described as a “smoking gun," which published emails from Hunter Biden that suggest he introduced his father to a Ukrainian executive from a natural gas firm. It also came a day after an NYP story published that alleges the junior Biden dropped off his laptop at a Delaware computer store due to the laptop allegedly containing incriminating content. The owner reportedly handed over a copy of the computer’s hard drive to Rudy Giuliani, a Trump supporter and former New York mayor.

The Biden campaign has rejected the accusations. Many questions remain about the origins of the allegations themselves, the laptop and what, if anything, agents are investigating.

Prior to the NYP endorsement, one other major outlet, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, endorsed Trump for president.

“For all his flaws, Donald J. Trump stands in forceful contrast to the relentless progressive attacks on this nation that deny and minimize the advances we have made over the decades to better reflect and honor our founding ideals,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s editorial board wrote. “He deserves a second term.”