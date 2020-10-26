New York Post endorses President Trump for reelection

The fourth-largest newspaper in the United States has endorsed President Donald Trump in his run for reelection.
The editorial staff for the New York Post, known for celebrity stories and a conservative perspective, wrote Monday that Trump was the superior candidate based primarily on his impact on the economy. The editorial endorsing the president noted Trump helped the country with a 3.5% unemployment rate, the lowest in a half-century, before the devastating onset of the coronavirus.
“We can return to the explosive job creation, rising wages and general prosperity we had before the pandemic. We can have economic freedom and opportunity, and resist cancel culture and censorship. We can put annus horribilis, 2020, behind us and make America great again, again. We can do all this — if we make the right choice on Nov. 3.”
The Post, which has been around more than 200 years, gave credence to the Trump administration’s lowering of corporate taxes and removal of “cumbersome” regulations for business owners. The editorial went on to slam Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a candidate who would support a “socialist left” perspective. The newspaper linked Biden with sending jobs to China.
“Biden would open the border floodgates again, and by all appearances would go back to “normalization” with China — a byword for them eating our lunch.”
Recently, the New York Post published an article it described as a “smoking gun," which published emails from Hunter Biden that suggest he introduced his father to a Ukrainian executive from a natural gas firm. It also came a day after an NYP story published that alleges the junior Biden dropped off his laptop at a Delaware computer store due to the laptop allegedly containing incriminating content. The owner reportedly handed over a copy of the computer’s hard drive to Rudy Giuliani, a Trump supporter and former New York mayor.
The Biden campaign has rejected the accusations. Many questions remain about the origins of the allegations themselves, the laptop and what, if anything, agents are investigating.
Prior to the NYP endorsement, one other major outlet, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, endorsed Trump for president.
“For all his flaws, Donald J. Trump stands in forceful contrast to the relentless progressive attacks on this nation that deny and minimize the advances we have made over the decades to better reflect and honor our founding ideals,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s editorial board wrote. “He deserves a second term.”