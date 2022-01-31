The founding of Georgia remembered in February

The original settlers left England in mid-November, with the Georgia Board of Trustees paying for the passage of most of them. They arrived first in Charleston and then Port Royal, South Carolina. There, they freshened up, stayed in barracks and prepared for the final stage of their trip. Because their ship could not go into shallow waters, six smaller craft carried the 114 original settlers.

According to Thomas Causton, writing to his wife in London, Savannah was a “wood,” with a small clearing, and tents erected by the advance party. It was a stark contrast from the London they had left. The first year was rough, and many died the first summer. Other settlers trickled in during the year as the Trustees vetted and sent them.