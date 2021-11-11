ajc logo
The cost of service: how much is spent on Georgia veterans

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Georgia, as a state, sends a higher than average number of its citizens into the armed forces and is home to the 9th largest population among the 50 states of veterans in the U.S. with 696,191, according to Veterans Affairs numbers from 2020.

Veterans can qualify for a number of benefits, from medical help for those who suffered injury as a result of their service, to pensions and money for education or job retraining.

You can scroll across the counties in the map below to see how many veterans each county is home to, and how many federal dollars were spent in that county in support of the veterans there.

Investigations
