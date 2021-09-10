ajc logo
X

The 9/11 attacks' profound effect on the U.S. over 20 years

Caption
The 9/11 attacks' , profound effect on the U.S, over 20 years.On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people died in terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.In October 2001, 60% of adults expressed trust in the federal government.Nearly 20 years later, the United States' long war in Afghanistan has finallycome to a chaotic conclusion.According to the Pew Research Center, 69% of U.S. adults believe the United States has mostly failed to achieve its goals in Afghanistan.An April 2021 Pew survey showed that only 24% said that they trusted the government just about always or most of the time.In mid-September 2001, 77% favored U.S. military action, including the deployment of ground forces.By mid 2011, 56% of Americans felt that U.S. forces should be withdrawn as soon as possible, while only 39% favored remaining in the country.The event also drastically changed public opinion on protecting civil liberties.In 2001 and 2002, 55% of Americans surveyed felt it was necessary to give up some civil liberties in order to curb terrorism in the U.S.In 1997, only 29% said this would be necessary, while 62% said it would not.Anti-Muslim sentiment in the aftermath of 9/11 has had a profound effect on Muslims living in the United States.Surveys of U.S. Muslims from 2007-2017 found increasing numbers who have personally experienced both discrimination and received public expression of support

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top