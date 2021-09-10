The 9/11 attacks' , profound effect on the U.S, over 20 years.On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people died in terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.In October 2001, 60% of adults expressed trust in the federal government.Nearly 20 years later, the United States' long war in Afghanistan has finallycome to a chaotic conclusion.According to the Pew Research Center, 69% of U.S. adults believe the United States has mostly failed to achieve its goals in Afghanistan.An April 2021 Pew survey showed that only 24% said that they trusted the government just about always or most of the time.In mid-September 2001, 77% favored U.S. military action, including the deployment of ground forces.By mid 2011, 56% of Americans felt that U.S. forces should be withdrawn as soon as possible, while only 39% favored remaining in the country.The event also drastically changed public opinion on protecting civil liberties.In 2001 and 2002, 55% of Americans surveyed felt it was necessary to give up some civil liberties in order to curb terrorism in the U.S.In 1997, only 29% said this would be necessary, while 62% said it would not.Anti-Muslim sentiment in the aftermath of 9/11 has had a profound effect on Muslims living in the United States.Surveys of U.S. Muslims from 2007-2017 found increasing numbers who have personally experienced both discrimination and received public expression of support