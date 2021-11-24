Teens arrested after shots fired at officers chasing a stolen truck, police say

Two 16-year-olds were arrested earlier this month after shots were fired at police officers responding to a report of a stolen truck, the Atlanta Police Department said.
Officers responding to the AutoZone on Cascade Avenue on Nov. 10 saw a bright red Chevrolet Silverado reported stolen in the parking lot, police said. Body camera footage of the incident released by Atlanta police on Wednesday shows the truck zooming out of the parking lot as soon as an officer stepped out of a patrol vehicle.
The teen driving the stolen Silverado drove into the front of a patrol vehicle and the teen in the passenger seat shot toward officers, police said.
The truck then fled down Cascade Avenue and struck an SUV before crashing into a vacant building, police said. The teens sustained minor injuries. The SUV’s occupants were not seriously injured, police said.
Video shows the bed of the red Silverado sticking out of the vacant building at the end of the chase. Officers surrounded the back of the vehicle and told the driver and passenger to come out, the footage shows. The two teens were found attempting to hide on top of a refrigerator inside the building, police said.
No officers fired their weapons during the incident and the teens were taken into custody “without further incident,” according to police. The handgun used to fire at police, which had been reported stolen to the City of South Fulton Police Department, was located near where the teens were hiding.
The driver was charged with aggravated assault against police, felony obstruction, theft by receiving a stolen auto, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, hit-and-run, interference with government property and other multiple traffic offenses. The passenger was wanted out of East Point for aggravated assault and was charged in the incident with aggravated assault against police, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, obstruction, theft by receiving a stolen auto and reckless conduct.
Both were taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center.
