Teens arrested after shots fired at officers chasing a stolen truck, police say

No officers fired their weapons during the incident and the teens were taken into custody “without further incident,” according to police. The handgun used to fire at police, which had been reported stolen to the City of South Fulton Police Department, was located near where the teens were hiding.

The driver was charged with aggravated assault against police, felony obstruction, theft by receiving a stolen auto, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, hit-and-run, interference with government property and other multiple traffic offenses. The passenger was wanted out of East Point for aggravated assault and was charged in the incident with aggravated assault against police, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, obstruction, theft by receiving a stolen auto and reckless conduct.

Both were taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center.