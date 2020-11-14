Teens arrested, accused of assaulting, robbing woman in Buckhead, cops say

Three teenagers, as young as 13 years old, have been arrested and accused of assaulting and robbing a woman in Buckhead Thursday evening, according to authorities.
Officers were patrolling in the area of 3300 block of Stratford Drive NE when they saw an adult chasing three teenage boys around 6:30 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an emailed statement.
The officers pursued the teens and detained them when the adult told police that the three boys robbed a woman in a nearby parking structure, Chafee said.
The woman, 39-year-old Tassy Walinany, later told authorities that she was in the parking garage when the teens, aged 13, 14 and 15, approached her. One of the boys punched her in the face, before they fled the scene with her purse and phone, police said.
The teenagers were charged with robbery and booked into metro Atlanta’s Regional Youth Detention Center, authorities confirmed. Chafee added that the teens' guardians have been notified.
