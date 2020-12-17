Teen shot in the arm in SW Atlanta

A teenager has been shot in the arm in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night, authorities said.
Few details have been released, but officers located the teen with a gunshot wound when they responded to a person shot call in the 1000 block of Garibaldi Street around 9:15 p.m., according to Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown.
Brown said the unidentified boy was reported being 14 years old, but police have yet to confirm his exact age. He was conscious when taken to a hospital.
“It appears the shooting may have occurred at another location,” Brown said. “There is no motive or suspect information to provide at this time.”
We’re working to learn more.
