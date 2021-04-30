Teen sentenced in 2019 crash that killed Auburn sports announcer

Johnston Edward Taylor, who was 16 when the crash happened, was sentenced Wednesday under what’s called youthful offender status, which is granted to defendants younger than 21 and typically brings less severe penalties than if a person had been convicted as an adult.

“At the time of the accident, the defendant was a 16-year-old teenager with no prior criminal history, who had smoked or used marijuana and had been diagnosed with marijuana use disorder,” Judge P.B. McLauchlin wrote in the order granting youthful offender status to Taylor. “None of this justifies what happened; however, it does lend itself to treatment as a youthful offender.”