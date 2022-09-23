ajc logo
X

T.D. Jakes, Amazon Freevee announce partnership to stream sermons

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Initiative will begin streaming on Dec. 1

Bishop T.D. Jakes is saying goodbye to the hugely -popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed!” conference, which is holding its final meeting in Atlanta this week, but his fans can expect to hear more from him in coming months.

On Friday, the influential Dallas megachurch leader announced a two-year deal to stream the his most popular sermons on Amazon Freevee, beginning December 1, according to a release.

The announcement was made as Jakes is leading a three-day conference through Saturday at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The deal includes streaming rights in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany with exclusive on-demand and FAST channel rights to 300 hours of content, featuring some of Jakes’s new and archived sermons and interviews.

The T.D. Jakes FAST Channel will be available for customers in the U.S. to stream on the Freevee app and within Prime Video in early 2023.

The deal “ signals a major step forward in providing a protected and trusted space for audiences’ emotional and spiritual fortitude,” Jakes said in a press release. “As Amazon continues to innovate and offer audiences meaningful content, I’m proud to illustrate to the world how ministry and philanthropy can be done in an ever-evolving culture.”

Considered one of the most influential pastors in the world and a prolific author, Jakes began the “Woman, Thou Art Loosed!” religious and empowerment conference for Black women in Atlanta, where it “exploded” as a full conference in 1996.

The conference had humble beginnings in his small church in Charleston, W. Va. as a Sunday School class for women experiencing trauma and challenges in their lives.

On Thursday, roughly 21,000 woman gathered at the GWCC for the conference, which included appearances by D.J. Spinderella and Sheila E. as well as Jakes and his wife, Serita A. Jakes.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Avelar

3 key matchups: Falcons at Seahawks3h ago

Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Impact launches as a networking site for TV and film crew
30m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves place Mike Soroka on injured list, ending his season
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
4h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Are Warnock and Walker headed for a runoff?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
5h ago
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
6h ago
World Cup sets deadline for developers to bring new life downtown
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
4h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top