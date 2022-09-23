T.D. Jakes, Amazon Freevee announce partnership to stream sermons

The deal “ signals a major step forward in providing a protected and trusted space for audiences’ emotional and spiritual fortitude,” Jakes said in a press release. “As Amazon continues to innovate and offer audiences meaningful content, I’m proud to illustrate to the world how ministry and philanthropy can be done in an ever-evolving culture.”

Considered one of the most influential pastors in the world and a prolific author, Jakes began the “Woman, Thou Art Loosed!” religious and empowerment conference for Black women in Atlanta, where it “exploded” as a full conference in 1996.

The conference had humble beginnings in his small church in Charleston, W. Va. as a Sunday School class for women experiencing trauma and challenges in their lives.

On Thursday, roughly 21,000 woman gathered at the GWCC for the conference, which included appearances by D.J. Spinderella and Sheila E. as well as Jakes and his wife, Serita A. Jakes.