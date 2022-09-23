T.D. Jakes, Amazon Freevee announce partnership to stream sermons

Bishop T.D. Jakes is saying goodbye to the hugely -popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed!” conference, which is holding its final meeting in Atlanta this week, but his fans can expect to hear more from him in coming months.
On Friday, the influential Dallas megachurch leader announced a two-year deal to stream the his most popular sermons on Amazon Freevee, beginning December 1, according to a release.
The announcement was made as Jakes is leading a three-day conference through Saturday at the Georgia World Congress Center.
The deal includes streaming rights in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany with exclusive on-demand and FAST channel rights to 300 hours of content, featuring some of Jakes’s new and archived sermons and interviews.
The T.D. Jakes FAST Channel will be available for customers in the U.S. to stream on the Freevee app and within Prime Video in early 2023.
The deal “ signals a major step forward in providing a protected and trusted space for audiences’ emotional and spiritual fortitude,” Jakes said in a press release. “As Amazon continues to innovate and offer audiences meaningful content, I’m proud to illustrate to the world how ministry and philanthropy can be done in an ever-evolving culture.”
Considered one of the most influential pastors in the world and a prolific author, Jakes began the “Woman, Thou Art Loosed!” religious and empowerment conference for Black women in Atlanta, where it “exploded” as a full conference in 1996.
The conference had humble beginnings in his small church in Charleston, W. Va. as a Sunday School class for women experiencing trauma and challenges in their lives.
On Thursday, roughly 21,000 woman gathered at the GWCC for the conference, which included appearances by D.J. Spinderella and Sheila E. as well as Jakes and his wife, Serita A. Jakes.
