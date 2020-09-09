Taxi driver charged with assaulting Georgia woman at her home

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office charged Nakai Lamont McMillan, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, resident, with rape and aggravated battery. He is accused of assaulting a woman at her Rossville home.

Deputies say they responded to a call at the home about 3 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. Upon their arrival, the woman was inside her home, wrapped in only a blanket and bleeding from her mouth. The woman reported she was picked up by a taxi in Chattanooga and brought to her residence. She said the driver came into her apartment and, once inside, physically and sexually assaulted her.