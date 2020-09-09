Taxi driver charged with assaulting Georgia woman at her home

A Chattanooga taxi driver is facing charges after a woman accused him of assaulting her after dropping her off at her Walker County home.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office charged Nakai Lamont McMillan, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, resident, with rape and aggravated battery. He is accused of assaulting a woman at her Rossville home.
Deputies say they responded to a call at the home about 3 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. Upon their arrival, the woman was inside her home, wrapped in only a blanket and bleeding from her mouth. The woman reported she was picked up by a taxi in Chattanooga and brought to her residence. She said the driver came into her apartment and, once inside, physically and sexually assaulted her.
Surveillance footage was recovered and photos of the male suspect were obtained, as well as photographs of his white, four-door passenger car with taxi markings.
Police believe McMillan intentionally picks up intoxicated female passengers from clubs and bars late at night. Once in the taxi, McMillan allegedly offers to do drugs with them at their homes. From there, McMillan allegedly has sexually and physically assaulted the victims.
Anyone with information or who has had any encounter with the suspect can contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 706-639-0854 or submit an anonymous tip at www.walkerso.com.