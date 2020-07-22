Tag violation leads to fugitive’s arrest in Clayton County, cops say

A fugitive with warrants in several states, including Georgia, was arrested in Clayton County after fleeing a traffic stop that was prompted by a tag violation, authorities said.
About 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper pulled over a 2014 Porsche Cayenne on Tara Boulevard near Upper Riverdale Road, the Georgia State Patrol said in a news release. In addition to a tag violation, the trooper said the vehicle’s driver was following another too closely.
During the traffic stop, the driver gave the trooper a license, which is suspected to be fraudulent, the release said. When the trooper returned to his patrol vehicle, the driver is accused of speeding away.
A pursuit ensued on Tara Boulevard, according to the release. The trooper eventually performed a PIT maneuver, ending the chase near the Clayton County Jail complex.
The suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody. Troopers said they found a weapon and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
The suspect had active warrants in Douglas County, California and New York. Further information on those warrants was not released. A GSP spokeswoman said more details will be released at a later time.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news:
Credit: AJC