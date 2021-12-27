SWAT team enters SW Atlanta apartment, ends standoff with assault suspect

It began just before 10 a.m. when Atlanta officers responded to the 700 block of McDaniel Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood for a call about a man with a weapon, police said in a news release. After arriving at the scene, officers learned there had been an argument between a mother and her adult son and that the man had assaulted the woman and threatened her with a gun, police said. Their names have not been released.

The woman managed to escape the home and contact police, according to the news release. But when the suspect refused to leave the apartment, the SWAT team and negotiators were contacted. The man’s charges have not been released.