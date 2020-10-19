Suspect sought in 'targeted’ armed robbery, shooting at DeKalb home

DeKalb County police are trying to identify a suspect who walked into a man’s Ellenwood home Sunday morning, tried to rob him and then shot him.
Investigators are also trying to track down an accomplice who drove the suspect away from the home following the attack, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.
The victim was in his home on Wanda Way about 10:30 a.m. when the armed suspect came inside, Vincent said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.
“The shooting does not appear to be random, but targeted,” Vincent said. “The investigation has determined that the suspect was looking for something specific from the victim.”
Police did not release details about what that item might have been.
No one else was injured in the attack, Vincent said.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the accomplice is asked to contact DeKalb police at 404-286-7990.