Suspect sought in shooting of man near Georgia car dealership

A suspect is on the run after shooting a man in the back of the head near a Rome car dealership Monday morning.
Police are investigating the shooting that took place near a dirt walking trail behind a Toyota dealership on Dodd Boulevard. Rome Police were called to the scene about 10 a.m. Monday after witnesses heard several shots fired, Rome Police Maj. Rodney Bailey told the Northwest Georgia News.
The officers found a 40-year-old man with a shot to the back of his head along the dirt trail. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but there is no update on his condition as of Monday afternoon.
Witnesses said they saw a man fun through the woods shortly after they heard the shots, according to reports. The man, who was wearing blue jeans and dark-colored hoodie, escaped in a Ford Focus, which had a taped-up, rear passenger window.
Witnesses told police the vehicle may have been driven by a woman who may be a resident in a nearby apartment complex.
This story is developing.