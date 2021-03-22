Suspect sought in shooting of man near Georgia car dealership

The officers found a 40-year-old man with a shot to the back of his head along the dirt trail. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but there is no update on his condition as of Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said they saw a man fun through the woods shortly after they heard the shots, according to reports. The man, who was wearing blue jeans and dark-colored hoodie, escaped in a Ford Focus, which had a taped-up, rear passenger window.