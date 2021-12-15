Suspect sought after man shot in leg during gas station carjacking attempt

The video shows the armed suspect walk up to the victim, who is standing at the adjacent gas pump, and point the gun at his head.

According to the police report, the suspect told the victim to hand over the keys to his vehicle. When the victim refused and tried to walk away, the suspect apparently hit him from behind, the report said.

“The suspect then fired a long gun at the victim, striking the victim in the back of the right knee,” the report said. After the shooting, the suspect ran away.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His car was impounded for evidence, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police.