Suspect sought after man shot in leg during gas station carjacking attempt

Police are working to find the person who tried to carjack a man at an Atlanta gas station over the weekend and then shot him in the leg when he didn’t comply.
Surveillance cameras outside of a Shell gas station in the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway captured footage of the frightening encounter.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to an Atlanta police report. Police said the victim was pumping gas when a man approached him with a long gun.
According to the surveillance video, the suspect arrived at the location in a silver Dodge Charger. The muscle car is driven into the frame and pulls up next to a gas pump. When the vehicle stops, the suspect in a light blue hoodie can be seen climbing out of the car holding a gun. The suspect does not appear to be the person driving the vehicle.
The video shows the armed suspect walk up to the victim, who is standing at the adjacent gas pump, and point the gun at his head.
According to the police report, the suspect told the victim to hand over the keys to his vehicle. When the victim refused and tried to walk away, the suspect apparently hit him from behind, the report said.
“The suspect then fired a long gun at the victim, striking the victim in the back of the right knee,” the report said. After the shooting, the suspect ran away.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His car was impounded for evidence, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police.
