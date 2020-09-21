Suspect sought after 2 shot in South Fulton garage

Two people were shot Monday inside a South Fulton garage and the search is underway for the suspect, authorities said.
Someone approached several people who were sitting inside the garage in the 7900 block of The Lakes Drive about 1:15 a.m., according to South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Derrick Rogers. The gunfire struck two people, both of whom were taken to a hospital and are stable, Rogers said in an email to AJC.com. He added that the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, fled the scene.
Police said they don’t know the motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
