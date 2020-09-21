Suspect sought after 2 shot in South Fulton garage

Someone approached several people who were sitting inside the garage in the 7900 block of The Lakes Drive about 1:15 a.m., according to South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Derrick Rogers. The gunfire struck two people, both of whom were taken to a hospital and are stable, Rogers said in an email to AJC.com. He added that the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, fled the scene.

Police said they don’t know the motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.