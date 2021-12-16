Suspect in N.Y. gang killing arrested at Bojangles in Henry County

A fugitive wanted for murder in New York was captured Wednesday in Henry County, authorities said.
Special investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office nabbed 21-year-old Ricardo Dash in a Bojangles parking lot along Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge. He was charged with murder in connection with a Dec. 2 homicide that resulted from a gang-related fight in New York, according to authorities.
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said deputies got a tip that Dash worked at the Bojangles and staked out the restaurant.
“Our goal is to get these types of people off of our streets,” the sheriff said in a news release. “Our investigators were there waiting for him to make an appearance. When he arrived, he was immediately taken into custody.”
Dash was in possession of a .380-caliber Smith & Wesson when he was taken into custody, but investigators say it’s not clear if that was the same weapon used in the killing.
