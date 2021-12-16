Suspect in N.Y. gang killing arrested at Bojangles in Henry County

Special investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office nabbed 21-year-old Ricardo Dash in a Bojangles parking lot along Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge. He was charged with murder in connection with a Dec. 2 homicide that resulted from a gang-related fight in New York, according to authorities.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said deputies got a tip that Dash worked at the Bojangles and staked out the restaurant.