Suspect in Georgia grocery store shooting arrested after hourslong manhunt

Deputies issued a lookout for Justin Tyler Davenport on Tuesday evening after one person was killed in the parking lot of an Ingles in Jackson. Authorities said the shooting was domestic in nature but have not released the victim’s name or said how the two knew each other.

After the shooting, Davenport ran from the scene and was spotted in the woods near Ga. 42 without shoes or a shirt, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page. A lookout post included a photo of Davenport, calling the man “armed and dangerous” and encouraging anyone who spotted him to call 911.