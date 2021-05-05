Suspect in Georgia grocery store shooting arrested after hourslong manhunt

A man sought in a fatal shooting outside a Butts County grocery store was captured overnight following an hourslong manhunt in the rain, officials said.
Deputies issued a lookout for Justin Tyler Davenport on Tuesday evening after one person was killed in the parking lot of an Ingles in Jackson. Authorities said the shooting was domestic in nature but have not released the victim’s name or said how the two knew each other.
After the shooting, Davenport ran from the scene and was spotted in the woods near Ga. 42 without shoes or a shirt, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page. A lookout post included a photo of Davenport, calling the man “armed and dangerous” and encouraging anyone who spotted him to call 911.
Butts County deputies, Jackson police and the GBI assisted in the search. The manhunt came to an end around midnight when Davenport was spotted in the woods and taken into custody without incident, authorities said. He hadn’t made it far from the grocery store and appeared soaking wet after hiding from police during the storm.
He is charged with one count of murder, the sheriff’s office said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to authorities for more information about the case.