Suspect in custody after man shot, killed in garage of Gwinnett home

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man is dead and a suspected gunman is in police custody following a shooting inside of the garage of a Gwinnett County home.

Investigators were sent to the home on Overlook Hill Pass in Dacula about 7:30 p.m., Gwinnett police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man in the garage with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned that a man had been spotted running away from the scene shortly after the shooting, police said. Investigators brought him into custody after spotting his vehicle on Auburn Road.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim and the suspect. Police said several family members were inside the home when the shots were fired.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

