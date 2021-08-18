Suspect in Atlanta bartender’s kidnapping, killing due in court today

Brinkley was arrested the same morning in Griffin after crashing into another vehicle when officers attempted to stop his SUV, according to police. He was flown to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center where he remained until Tuesday afternoon when he was booked into jail.

Brinkley previously spent seven years behind bars, including more than four years in prison following a conviction for child molestation, records show. He was released from prison less than a year ago.

In July 2012, a woman told investigators that Brinkley had raped her daughter, who was approximately 7, a police report states. In November 2013, another woman told police she caught Brinkley — who she knew only as her brother’s friend “Pimp” — trying to rape her 5-year-old daughter.

One week later, Brinkley was arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, criminal attempt to commit rape and first-degree cruelty to children, records show. It would be the last time he was a free man until November 2020, records show.

