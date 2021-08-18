Suspect in Atlanta bartender’s kidnapping, killing due in court today

The man authorities say kidnapped and killed an Atlanta bartender is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday at the Fulton County jail.
DeMarcus Brinkley, 27, was booked into the jail Tuesday afternoon on charges including murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Atlanta police.
Fulton County Magistrate Court does not allow hearings to be live-streamed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have a reporter in the courtroom.
Brinkley was quickly identified as a person of interest after Mariam Abdulrab was reportedly abducted from early Friday as she returned home from work at Revery. Abdulrab’s boyfriend told a 911 operator he watched as a man held a gun to Abdulrab and forced her into his SUV.
About four hours later, Abdulrab’s body was found outside an abandoned home on Lakewood Avenue. The 27-year-old had been shot multiple times, investigators said.
Brinkley was arrested the same morning in Griffin after crashing into another vehicle when officers attempted to stop his SUV, according to police. He was flown to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center where he remained until Tuesday afternoon when he was booked into jail.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Brinkley previously spent seven years behind bars, including more than four years in prison following a conviction for child molestation, records show. He was released from prison less than a year ago.
In July 2012, a woman told investigators that Brinkley had raped her daughter, who was approximately 7, a police report states. In November 2013, another woman told police she caught Brinkley — who she knew only as her brother’s friend “Pimp” — trying to rape her 5-year-old daughter.
One week later, Brinkley was arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, criminal attempt to commit rape and first-degree cruelty to children, records show. It would be the last time he was a free man until November 2020, records show.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.