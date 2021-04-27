Suspect detained after deadly shooting in NW Atlanta

One person is in custody after a man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Police responded to a home in the 2000 block of Baker Road about 2:15 p.m. and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound, Atlanta police said in a news release. The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police detained a suspect in the shooting, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether he’s been charged. Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting or if the two men knew each other.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police.
