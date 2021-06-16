Suspect arrested in deadly DeKalb drive-by

Nearly two months after a man was killed in a DeKalb Country drive-by shooting, the suspect believed to be responsible is behind bars.
Altavelius Rodriquze Wheeler, 21, was arrested Wednesday in northeast Atlanta, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He is accused of shooting Paul Anthony Docks on April 26 as he stood beside his car outside a gas station on Redan Road, authorities said. Investigators said Docks was shot multiple times.
“According to the arrest warrant, Mr. Wheeler was seen shooting a handgun as he leaned out of a vehicle window while passing (the) gas station,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said.
It’s unclear if the two men knew each other or if anyone else was inside the car at the time.
Wheeler, who has a Decatur address listed in jail records, faces one count of murder. He remained held at the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday evening without bond.