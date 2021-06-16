Suspect arrested in deadly DeKalb drive-by

Altavelius Rodriquze Wheeler, 21, was arrested Wednesday in northeast Atlanta, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He is accused of shooting Paul Anthony Docks on April 26 as he stood beside his car outside a gas station on Redan Road, authorities said. Investigators said Docks was shot multiple times.

“According to the arrest warrant, Mr. Wheeler was seen shooting a handgun as he leaned out of a vehicle window while passing (the) gas station,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said.