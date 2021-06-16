ajc logo
X

Suspect arrested in deadly DeKalb drive-by

Altavelius Rodriquze Wheeler, 21, faces a murder charge in an April drive-by that left a man dead, authorities said.
Altavelius Rodriquze Wheeler, 21, faces a murder charge in an April drive-by that left a man dead, authorities said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Nearly two months after a man was killed in a DeKalb Country drive-by shooting, the suspect believed to be responsible is behind bars.

Altavelius Rodriquze Wheeler, 21, was arrested Wednesday in northeast Atlanta, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He is accused of shooting Paul Anthony Docks on April 26 as he stood beside his car outside a gas station on Redan Road, authorities said. Investigators said Docks was shot multiple times.

“According to the arrest warrant, Mr. Wheeler was seen shooting a handgun as he leaned out of a vehicle window while passing (the) gas station,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said.

It’s unclear if the two men knew each other or if anyone else was inside the car at the time.

Wheeler, who has a Decatur address listed in jail records, faces one count of murder. He remained held at the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday evening without bond.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top