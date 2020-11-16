Suspect arrested, accused of bludgeoning man to death at SW Atlanta apartment

A man is charged with felony murder after police accused him of bludgeoning a man to death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Tirie Williams, 27, also faces a count of aggravated assault in the attack after a woman was found with injuries to her head, police said in a statement Monday.
Officers were sent to investigate an incident in the 2400 block of Campbellton Road about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, officials said. The incident was initially described as a shooting, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Crystal Johnson.
However, police at the scene determined that 25-year-old Esmond Xavier Daniels and 23-year-old Ronnisha Clinkscales had not been shot, Johnson said. They were both suffering from head injuries that appeared to come from some sort of blunt object.
Daniels died at the scene, and Clinkscales was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Investigators later identified Williams as a suspect in the case and secured warrants for his arrest, Johnson said. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains.