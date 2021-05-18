Supreme Court limits police ability to search homes without warrant

The Supreme Court took up his appeal and overturned the lower court’s ruling in a short opinion in Caniglia v. Strom.

Clarence Thomas writes majority opinion

Writing for the court, Justice Clarence Thomas said the so-called “community caretaking” exception to the warrant requirement — established in a 1973 decision about the search of an impounded rental car — didn’t extend to searches of the home. Thomas noted that the court has said the “very core” of the Fourth Amendment’s protection was “the right of a man to retreat into his own home and there be free from unreasonable governmental intrusion.”

“The 1st Circuit’s community caretaking rule goes beyond anything this court has recognized” under the Fourth Amendment, Thomas wrote. The police “lacked a warrant or consent” to enter the home, and they were not “reacting to a crime.” Nor was there an emergency that required officers to enter immediately, he added.

In the past, the court had upheld an officer’s search of a car in a similar situation. But “what is reasonable for vehicles is different from what is reasonable for homes,” Thomas wrote.

Several justices wrote separately to say the decision on Monday was narrow. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said “police officers may enter a home without a warrant in circumstances where they are reasonably trying to prevent a potential suicide or to help an elderly person who has been out of contact and may have fallen and suffered a serious injury.”

Sixth Amendment ruling not retroactive

In another decision handed down Monday, the court was less protective of the right to a fair trial guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment.

Last year the court ruled that the Sixth Amendment required that juries in state courts must be unanimous when they convict a defendant of a serious crime.

But on Monday, by a 6-3 vote, the justices refused to apply that ruling retroactively in the case of Thedrick Edwards, who was convicted in 2007 by a non-unanimous jury of armed robbery, kidnapping and rape in 2006 and sentenced to life in prison, but the jury verdicts were not unanimous.

Only two states — Louisiana and Oregon — had permitted guilty verdicts based on a 10-2 or 11-1 vote, and both had agreed to end the practice.

In Edwards v. Vannoy, the court said it would not apply the new rule retroactively to old cases.

Edwards had sought to overturn his conviction in a federal habeas corpus proceeding, but the justices split along ideological lines on whether he could obtain a new trial.

Writing for the majority, Kavanaugh said that under Supreme Court precedents, decisions announcing a “new procedural rule” were not retroactive in cases such as Edwards’. Kavanaugh’s opinion seemed to nullify a 1989 decision allowing retroactivity for “watershed rules” of criminal procedure implicating fundamental fairness.

Kavanaugh justified the decision by arguing that applying the court’s 2020 decision retroactively “would potentially overturn decades of convictions” in states that allowed non-unanimous jury verdicts. But that’s a matter of speculation.

More to the point, defendants such as Edwards shouldn’t be denied a new trial because they were convicted before the court decided that unanimity was essential. As Justice Elena Kagan put it in a powerful dissenting opinion: “If the right to a unanimous jury is so fundamental — if a verdict rendered by a divided jury is ‘no verdict at all’ — then Thedrick Edwards should not spend his life behind bars over two jurors’ opposition.”

Compiled and edited by ArLuther Lee for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.