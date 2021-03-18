Man who shot, killed former NFL star granted $225,000 bond

At the initial bail hearing on March 5, Judge Camille Buras delayed her decision for nearly two weeks due to questions about whether Hayes could legally be tried on a second-degree murder charge after the first jury came back with a lesser verdict.

By Thursday, though, the judge moved ahead, setting Hayes’ bail at $175,000 on the manslaughter charge and $50,000 for attempted manslaughter.

The amount was far less than the $1.75 million set when Hayes was first arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Cardell Hayes, the man who was convicted of fatally shooting ex-NFL star Will Smith in New Orleans in 2016 , has been granted bond. Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Prosecutors plan to retry the case against Hayes, but defense attorneys first wanted him released from jail to await a new trial which is scheduled for July 12.

Hayes maintains his innocence, saying he opened fire in self-defense.

At the first trial, Hayes testified that Smith held a gun or fired it during the confrontation. Authorities later found a loaded firearm in Smith’s car but it hadn’t been used.

Smith’s widow, Racquel Smith, attended Thursday’s hearing over a Zoom video call. Two weeks earlier she pleaded with the judge not to set Hayes free.

“He doesn’t deserve to get bond,” she said through tears, according to reports. “He gave me a life sentence. He gave my entire family a life sentence.”

Smith, a 34-year-old father of three, was a defensive leader for the New Orleans Saints team that lifted spirits in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005. He helped carry the team to a winning season in 2006 and a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.