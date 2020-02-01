Super Bowl 55: Today marks 30th anniversary of best national anthem

Here’s a look back at some of the top national anthem performances at the Super Bowl, including the most memorable one 30 years ago in Tampa:

7. Pink

Pink’s commanding voice gave us an anthem filled with emotion at the Super Bowl in 2018.

6. Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross recast the anthem as his own in 1997. Many described his smooth tenor version of the anthem as a velvety love song.

5. Gladys Knight

In 2019, Gladys Knight showed us why she’s called “The Empress of Soul.” She sang the anthem in her hometown of Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

4. Beyoncé

Who can forget Beyonce’s rendition at the Super Bowl in 2004?

3. Jennifer Hudson

What can we say about Jennifer Hudson’s performance besides simply amazing?

2. Lady Gaga

Gaga gave the crowd goosebumps in 2016 with a stunning rendition of the anthem, which ranks up there with Whitney Houston's version.

1. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston’s rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV in 1991 is widely considered the greatest performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.” The song was released as a single and re-released after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on America in 2001.

Rich Barak of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.