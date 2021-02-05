Super Bowl 55 prop bets: Wager on nuptials, nostrils and more

Mahomes will become a father and husband soon. But which tidbit from the Chiefs quarterback’s personal life will leave a broadcaster’s lips first? Impending daddyhood (2-3) is favored over upcoming nuptials (11-10).

Also, did you know Mahomes, 25, was in kindergarten when Brady played in his first Super Bowl? The over/under on the number of times the word “kindergarten” is uttered during the broadcast is 0.5.

Here’s some more prop bets for Super Bowl LV:

Who will be the Super Bowl MVP?

— Mahomes (20-23)

— Brady (12-5)

— Travis Kelce (10-1)

— Tyreek Hill (12-1)

— Chris Godwin (33-1)

— Leonard Fournette (33-1)

— Mike Evans (33-1)

— Antonio Brown (50-1)

— Clyde Edwards-Helaire (50-1)

Jason Pierre-Paul (66-1)

Le’Veon Bell (150-1)

Which coach’s nostrils will be seen first during the game?

— Bruce Arians (1-2)

— Andy Reid (3-2)

Passing props

— Most likely to throw four or more touchdown passes — Mahomes (9-4) over Brady (15-4)

— First to throw a touchdown pass — Mahomes (5-7) over Brady (11-10)

— First to throw an interception — Brady (20-33) over Mahomes (27-20)

— Total passing yards combined — over/under 635.5

Which will be higher, Edwards-Helaire’s rushing yards or winning QB’s age?

— Edwards-Helaire’s yards (1-2)

— Winning quarterback’s age (2-3)

(Edwards-Helaire topped 43 yards seven times during the regular season and ran for more than 25 yards 11 times.)

How long will the national anthem last?

— Over/under 2 minutes

How many times will Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots be mentioned?

— Belichick over/under 1

— Patriots over/under 2

How will the first defensive or special teams touchdown be scored?

— There won’t be any (1-3)

— Interception return (3-1)

— Fumble return (5-1)

— Punt return (10-1)

— Kickoff return (12-1)

What will Eastern Illinois University graduate Tony Romo say first?

— Read (1-1)

— Penetration (2-1)

— Blitz (9-4)

— A-Gap (3-1)

— Trick Play (15-2)

How long will Amanda Gorman’s pregame poem last?

— Over/under 284.5 seconds

What will MVP reference first in his speech?

— Teammates (1-1)

— God/religion (9-4)

— USA (7-1)

— Winning city (7-1)

— Family (9-1)

— Coaches (10-1)

— Team owner (20-1)

Which will be higher, Brady’s passing yards or GameStop’s closing price?

— Brady’s passing yards in Super Bowl 55 (2-7)

— Closing price of GameStop Corp. on Friday (9-4)

What song will halftime performer The Weeknd play first?

— “Blinding Lights” (9-5)

— “Save Your Tears” (2-1)

— “Pray for Me” (5-2)

— “Can’t Feel My Face” (3-1)

— “Starboy” (3-1)

— “I Feel It Coming” (9-1)

— “The Hills” (10-1)

— “Hawái” (10-1)

— “In Your Eyes” (12-1)

— “Earned It” (16-1)

— “Love Me Harder” (16-1)

— “Lost in the Fire” (20-1)

How many total points will be scored?

— 50 to 56 (17-4)

— 43 to 49 (9-2)

— 57 to 63 (9-2)

— 78 or more (5-1)

— 64 to 70 (11-2)

— 36 to 42 (6-1)

— 71 to 77 (15-2)

— 29 to 35 (10-1)

— 22 to 28 (22-1)

— 15 to 21 (50-1)

— 0 to 14 +15000

Which Tampa Bay team will score more times this weekend?

— Buccaneers touchdowns (2-3)

— Lightning goals (11-10)

Will a player be ejected?

— No (1-25)

— Yes (9-1)

Will Tom Brady attempt to high-five an official?

— No (1-15)

— Yes (6-1)