Sunshine Week shines light on efforts to hold government accountable

When I Tweeted about the experience of the CD-that-wasn’t-a-CD, it became a minor social media sensation. My Tweet, featuring the image of the photocopied CD, garnered nearly 1,000 likes and close to 250 retweets and quote tweets.

Several people who replied shared their own frustrations about asking for, and gaining access to, government records.

Caption This tweet created a minor sensation among journalists and advocates for government transparency. Credit: Twitter Credit: Twitter Caption This tweet created a minor sensation among journalists and advocates for government transparency. Credit: Twitter Credit: Twitter

“I’m not sure I have anything that will play that,” said one reply.

“Gonna tell my children this was what copying a CD means,” wrote another.

“If there’s a charge for the records,” my AJC colleague David Wickert advised, “mail them a photo of the check.”

Sunshine Week 2022 finds us entering a third year navigating a world changed by COVID. The wheels of government have started turning again -- governments are paying bills, collecting taxes, fixing potholes, doing things with public money.

Thankfully, I have dealt with a number of records officers at state and local government agencies who seem sincerely conscientious about making public records available. I’m grateful to them, always, and I’m glad that they’re still in those positions despite all the societal upheaval that coronavirus has rained upon us.

But the effects of the pandemic can still be felt when you ask about those Things Being Done With Public Money and learn it’ll take a month to get access to basic information because the (already-understaffed) records unit has lost half of its personnel.

That’s on top of all the other usual reasons journalists -- and others -- are routinely given for why public records can’t be released, or can’t be released quickly or without great cost.

One of those is aging and/or poorly designed computer technology that the government agency can’t afford to replace or upgrade.

That’s coupled with the increasing use of use of computer technology that only a few staffers -- or possibly no one -- inside the agency seems to know much about how to operate. (Funny how government seems to pay so much money to keep so much information stored in databases they claim no one can get information out of, except for the IT guy, who is out on extended medical leave.)

The most troublesome hurdles the public must clear in getting public information are ignorance and stonewalling.

A mission The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has sent me on the past few months is to collect data on major crimes from numerous local law enforcement agencies. It has led to several email conversations in which I’ve had to make government officials aware -- many for the first time -- that the information we’re seeking is public, and that Georgia law does not allow them an infinite series of postponements in turning over the requested information.

Many of the recipients of my missives seem sincere that they have never had those facts explained to them before.

While I’m glad that I’m helping the public get important information, I always wonder how many regular citizens wanting access to records were turned away by the government before it ran into someone who knew the law better than they did (and had the resources of a major news outlet with resources to help).

The worst-case scenario is when a government agency actively attempts to deceive the public about what information it has.

In the past few months, I know of at least one public agency that responded to an AJC records request by denying the records existed. (Spoiler alert: They did exist.) Had the newspaper not pushed and pushed, and finally had its attorneys get involved, I’m not sure those records would ever have come to light.

Last week, I circled back to the state agency about the picture-of-a-CD and some other records that seemed to be missing from what we had requested. About the CD, I asked, “What gives?”

As of Thursday, they said they were almost finished gathering all the additional records for me. They thanked me for my patience, and said the process has been slowed. Their office, after all, is still working remotely -- due to the pandemic.