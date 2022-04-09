SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warmer day but more storms to come this week

Looking ahead, the chance of rain returns later in the week.

“Our next chance for some showers, even a few isolated thunderstorms, that will come up on Wednesday,” said Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan.

The higher chance of rain will be Thursday, Lopez said.

Over the next days, temperatures will stay in the high 70s and rise into the 80s.

