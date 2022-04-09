SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warmer day but more storms to come this week

Sunday will be mostly sunny with warmer weather for metro Atlanta residents. After a morning in the 30s, temperatures will rise to a high of 72 by the afternoon.
Lows will be in the middle to low 30s across much of North Georgia on Sunday morning, said Channel 2 meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.
However, as the day progresses, it’ll be warmer than the breezy Saturday was. “Wind is not going to be around,” Lopez said.
“It’ll be a beautiful time to walk around Piedmont Park,” she said, referring to this year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival that draws thousands to the park over the weekend.
Lopez noted that pollen is still in the high range.
Looking ahead, the chance of rain returns later in the week.
“Our next chance for some showers, even a few isolated thunderstorms, that will come up on Wednesday,” said Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan.
The higher chance of rain will be Thursday, Lopez said.
Over the next days, temperatures will stay in the high 70s and rise into the 80s.
