ajc logo
X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warmer day but more storms to come this week

Sunday will be warmer. Storms will be making way beginning on Wednesday.

caption arrowCaption
Sunday will be warmer. Storms will be making way beginning on Wednesday.

News
By Liset Cruz
1 hour ago

Sunday will be mostly sunny with warmer weather for metro Atlanta residents. After a morning in the 30s, temperatures will rise to a high of 72 by the afternoon.

Lows will be in the middle to low 30s across much of North Georgia on Sunday morning, said Channel 2 meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.

However, as the day progresses, it’ll be warmer than the breezy Saturday was. “Wind is not going to be around,” Lopez said.

“It’ll be a beautiful time to walk around Piedmont Park,” she said, referring to this year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival that draws thousands to the park over the weekend.

Lopez noted that pollen is still in the high range.

Looking ahead, the chance of rain returns later in the week.

“Our next chance for some showers, even a few isolated thunderstorms, that will come up on Wednesday,” said Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan.

The higher chance of rain will be Thursday, Lopez said.

Over the next days, temperatures will stay in the high 70s and rise into the 80s.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go. Listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Mix of clouds, sunshine produce unseasonably cool temps
10h ago
WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris celebrate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the...
Community requests for Gwinnett Place project include housing, jobs
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top