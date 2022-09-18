ajc logo
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, dry weather continues for last weekend of summer

Sunday's Weather.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Sunday's Weather.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

The sunshine and dry weather are sticking around into Sunday and much of the week ahead.

While metro Atlanta enjoys mild temperatures and sunny skies, Tropical Storm Fiona is producing rainfall, flooding and windy conditions in the northeastern Caribbean as it tracks near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The storm is expected to turn into a Category 1 hurricane and remain east of the Georgia and Florida coasts.

Sunday morning will start off in the mid-70s until a high of 86 degrees settles into the afternoon. Though Saturday has been partially overcast at times, Sunday will see no cloudy conditions.

“We’re going to keep it high and dry as we get through the next day or so,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

5 day forecase

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

5 day forecase

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

5 day forecase

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By Monday, metro Atlanta is expected to hit a high of 89 degrees, setting us up for a high of 93 degrees by Wednesday, the final day of summer. By the time fall begins on Thursday, it will still be balmy.

“We’re going to see above-normal temperatures as we look ahead into next week across much of the eastern U.S.,” Deon said. “That means, first day of fall, we’ll have temperatures in the low-90s.”

You may consider spending your last Sunday of summer outdoors while the comfortably warm temperatures persist. The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival will celebrate southern culinary traditions at the Historic Fourth Ward Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. one last time until returning next year. The festival has been going on since Tuesday and tickets include unlimited food, alcoholic beverages and live entertainment.

The Atlanta Braves are also in town playing against the Philadelphia Phillies. The game Sunday begins at 1:35 p.m., but former baseball players Felix Millan and Rico Carty will be signing free autographs at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia Power Pavilion.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

