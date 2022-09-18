SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, dry weather continues for last weekend of summer

By Monday, metro Atlanta is expected to hit a high of 89 degrees, setting us up for a high of 93 degrees by Wednesday, the final day of summer. By the time fall begins on Thursday, it will still be balmy.

“We’re going to see above-normal temperatures as we look ahead into next week across much of the eastern U.S.,” Deon said. “That means, first day of fall, we’ll have temperatures in the low-90s.”

You may consider spending your last Sunday of summer outdoors while the comfortably warm temperatures persist. The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival will celebrate southern culinary traditions at the Historic Fourth Ward Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. one last time until returning next year. The festival has been going on since Tuesday and tickets include unlimited food, alcoholic beverages and live entertainment.

The Atlanta Braves are also in town playing against the Philadelphia Phillies. The game Sunday begins at 1:35 p.m., but former baseball players Felix Millan and Rico Carty will be signing free autographs at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia Power Pavilion.

