SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Hot, humid with scattered thunderstorms

Before leaving the house, make sure to grab an umbrella, raincoat or rainboots because scattered thunderstorms might catch you by surprise, metro Atlanta.
“We start off the day with clouds and we are expecting to see more rain and storms,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin around 11 a.m. with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Storms will continue throughout the day.
“Some areas could see anywhere from a half an inch upwards about an inch of rain,” said Deon.
The rain is expected to continue until Thursday. Temps will remain around the high 70s to low 80s.
