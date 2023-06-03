X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Cloud coverage, scattered storms bring cooler temps

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

It may be rainy at times on Sunday, but at least it will be tolerable outside.

The morning will start off dry and with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. It won’t warm up much as the rain kicks in at about 1 p.m.

Metro Atlanta will get up to 82 degrees in the afternoon. The average for this time of year is 85, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. After Saturday reached 90 degrees, below average temps for a day are more than welcome.

“Not as hot on Sunday. That’s thanks to the additional cloud cover that will build in and that chance for scattered rain and storms,” Deon said.

Scattered showers and storms will remain until the evening, but they won’t be very intense. The increase in moisture due to higher temperatures is the driving force behind the rain.

Though a cooler end to the weekend, temperatures will increase again during the week. The warmest day is projected to be Tuesday, with a high of 88 degrees.

Rainy conditions return Wednesday and Thursday, but they will not be widespread and rain chances remain low.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

