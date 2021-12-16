ajc logo
Substitute teacher accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old student in Gwinnett

A mother says a substitute teacher at Starling Elementary School sexually abused her 9-year-old daughter. Gwinnett County Public Schools is now investigating. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)
A mother says a substitute teacher at Starling Elementary School sexually abused her 9-year-old daughter. Gwinnett County Public Schools is now investigating. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Gwinnett County Public Schools is investigating claims that a substitute teacher sexually abused a 9-year-old student at Starling Elementary School earlier this month.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that school district officials received reports that a substitute at the Grayson school “touched a child inappropriately.”

The district’s human resources division and Gwinnett County school police are investigating the allegations. The district also reported the alleged abuse to the Division of Family and Children Services.

School district officials have not released details about the alleged incident, but Channel 2 Action News reported that a male substitute teacher groped the girl in a classroom Dec. 3. The child’s mother told the news station she met with the principal and assistant principal and that school officials said the man’s name was taken off the list of substitute teachers. District officials did not confirm that Thursday.

But the mother wants to pursue criminal charges. She said she pulled her daughter out of class this week and the child is now doing her schoolwork from home, Channel 2 reported.

“I don’t want any other kids to go through this,” the woman said.

