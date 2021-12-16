Substitute teacher accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old student in Gwinnett

School district officials have not released details about the alleged incident, but Channel 2 Action News reported that a male substitute teacher groped the girl in a classroom Dec. 3. The child’s mother told the news station she met with the principal and assistant principal and that school officials said the man’s name was taken off the list of substitute teachers. District officials did not confirm that Thursday.

But the mother wants to pursue criminal charges. She said she pulled her daughter out of class this week and the child is now doing her schoolwork from home, Channel 2 reported.