Study shows colorectal cancer showing up more in younger people

“It’s mixed news,” he said “So this catches people’s attention, as it should. It sends the message that we really need to catch it early before it spreads,”

In 2018, the American Cancer Society recommended that regular colon cancer screenings begin at age 45 for those at average risk, lowering the age from 50 after noting an increase in these tumors in younger adults.

The “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman privately battled colon cancer for several years before dying in 2020 at age 43.

“Why its happening is sort of an unknown,” Kamal added. Part of the reason, he said, may be related to lifestyle such as lack of exercise, obesity and excess alcohol use, but also the low screening rate for younger people.

He said the colonscopy rate for people under the age of 50 is about 20 %. That’s important because the screenings enable doctors to find and remove pre-cancerous and cancerous polyps, which are small “clumps” of cells. According to the Mayo Clinic, most colon polyps are harmless, but over time some can develop into cancer. Colon polyps often don’t cause symptoms.

People may not be aware that the recommended ages for colon cancer screenings has been lowered and that some screening options can be done at home.

Additionally, there are factors like the lack of access to gastroenterologists and surgeons in rural areas.

In 2023, roughly 153,020 people nationally are projected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer with 52,550 dying from the disease, including 19,550 cases and 3,750 deaths in people under the age of 50, according to the study, which is done every three years.

In all, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the US in 2023.

Most people diagnosed with colorectal cancer will be over the age of 65 still, but 20% will be under the age of 55, according to the study, which is based on information from the National Center for Health Statistics.

In Georgia, the incidence of colon cancer between 2015 and 2019 was 39 out of every 100,000 residents; 38 for non-Hispanic whites; 44 for non-Hispanic blacks; and 36 for Hispanics.

Sandy Ingraham, a mother of four from Peachtree City, knows the risks first hand.

Ingraham, now 48, has a family history of colon cancer. A first cousin was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic colon cancer at 36 and died at 39.

Her mother had a history of polyps, although none were ever found to be malignant.

In the summer of 2021, Ingraham noticed rectal bleeding, but figured it could be hemorrhoids. About a week and a half later she noticed blood in her stool, although she was never in any pain.

Still, it scared Ingraham enough to visit her primary care physician who recommended a colonscopy. She said he assured her it was probably not cancer because of her age and general good health.

After axams, he then referred her to a gastroenterologist. It was during the pandemic, which meant she had to wait more than a month for the procedure.

During a colonoscopy the doctor found a “fairly large” polyp that was too big to remove right then. They did a biopsy and sent the sample off for testing and she was referred to a surgeon to remove the polyp.

When she awoke her husband was sitting next to her.

Not a good sign, she thought. Still, she said she was told not to be too concerned because of her age.

Later a biopsy revealed she had Stage 1 colon cancer,

She and her husband were in shock. Surgeons removed part of her colon. The cancer hadn’t spread and she didn’t need chemotherapy or radiation.

“It was a huge blessing,” said Ingraham, who must have a colonoscopy every year for now and lab work every three months.

“I listened to my body and did something about it. I was young. I didn’t think it could happen to me.”

To learn more about colorectal cancer, its causes, risk factors, prevention, early detection and treatment, go www.cancer.org/coloncancer.