BreakingNews
UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Study shows colorectal cancer showing up more in younger people

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
More people 50 and under are diagnosed with disease

There was a time when physicians were most concerned about people over the age of 55 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

It was considered “a disease of older people,” said Dr. Arif H. Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society and an associate professor of medicine at Duke University’s School of Medicine

Recent research has shown a trend of increased cases in younger people, a finding confirmed in a study released Wednesday by the Atlanta-based ACS.

The study finds that the disease is showing up more in people under the age of 50 and often in more advanced stages.

In the last three decades or so, cancer rates overall have been declining , but there’s been a 2% increase per year in colorectal cancer among people under the age of 55.

“It’s mixed news,” he said “So this catches people’s attention, as it should. It sends the message that we really need to catch it early before it spreads,”

In 2018, the American Cancer Society recommended that regular colon cancer screenings begin at age 45 for those at average risk, lowering the age from 50 after noting an increase in these tumors in younger adults.

The “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman privately battled colon cancer for several years before dying in 2020 at age 43.

“Why its happening is sort of an unknown,” Kamal added. Part of the reason, he said, may be related to lifestyle such as lack of exercise, obesity and excess alcohol use, but also the low screening rate for younger people.

He said the colonscopy rate for people under the age of 50 is about 20 %. That’s important because the screenings enable doctors to find and remove pre-cancerous and cancerous polyps, which are small “clumps” of cells. According to the Mayo Clinic, most colon polyps are harmless, but over time some can develop into cancer. Colon polyps often don’t cause symptoms.

People may not be aware that the recommended ages for colon cancer screenings has been lowered and that some screening options can be done at home.

Additionally, there are factors like the lack of access to gastroenterologists and surgeons in rural areas.

In 2023, roughly 153,020 people nationally are projected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer with 52,550 dying from the disease, including 19,550 cases and 3,750 deaths in people under the age of 50, according to the study, which is done every three years.

In all, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the US in 2023.

Most people diagnosed with colorectal cancer will be over the age of 65 still, but 20% will be under the age of 55, according to the study, which is based on information from the National Center for Health Statistics.

In Georgia, the incidence of colon cancer between 2015 and 2019 was 39 out of every 100,000 residents; 38 for non-Hispanic whites; 44 for non-Hispanic blacks; and 36 for Hispanics.

Sandy Ingraham, a mother of four from Peachtree City, knows the risks first hand.

Ingraham, now 48, has a family history of colon cancer. A first cousin was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic colon cancer at 36 and died at 39.

Credit: Cong

Credit: Cong

Her mother had a history of polyps, although none were ever found to be malignant.

In the summer of 2021, Ingraham noticed rectal bleeding, but figured it could be hemorrhoids. About a week and a half later she noticed blood in her stool, although she was never in any pain.

Still, it scared Ingraham enough to visit her primary care physician who recommended a colonscopy. She said he assured her it was probably not cancer because of her age and general good health.

After axams, he then referred her to a gastroenterologist. It was during the pandemic, which meant she had to wait more than a month for the procedure.

During a colonoscopy the doctor found a “fairly large” polyp that was too big to remove right then. They did a biopsy and sent the sample off for testing and she was referred to a surgeon to remove the polyp.

When she awoke her husband was sitting next to her.

Not a good sign, she thought. Still, she said she was told not to be too concerned because of her age.

Later a biopsy revealed she had Stage 1 colon cancer,

She and her husband were in shock. Surgeons removed part of her colon. The cancer hadn’t spread and she didn’t need chemotherapy or radiation.

“It was a huge blessing,” said Ingraham, who must have a colonoscopy every year for now and lab work every three months.

“I listened to my body and did something about it. I was young. I didn’t think it could happen to me.”

To learn more about colorectal cancer, its causes, risk factors, prevention, early detection and treatment, go www.cancer.org/coloncancer.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

OPINION: The latest crime in Buckhead is ‘the City of Buckhead City’
4h ago

Former Atlanta fire chief says God brought slaves to America to save them
19h ago

Former Atlanta fire chief says God brought slaves to America to save them
19h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia Senate panel passes bill to expand ability to challenge voters
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
3h ago
Georgia Power proposes steep new rate hike, this time to cover fuel costs
13h ago
Rivian posts $6.8B loss in 2022, hit by production woes
15h ago
Featured

Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
13h ago
Results from the Tuesday special election for the Georgia Legislature
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top