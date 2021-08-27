Study: One-third of Americans were infected with COVID by December 2020

Its findings, when paired with COVID-19 test results from the end of December 2020, reveal a stark divide.

While the study estimates that 31% of the overall U.S. population had been infected by December, the Centers for Disease Control put out statistics that same month showing only 12.3% of COVID-19 tests taken at the time were positive.

The peer-reviewed research found that by the end of 2020, infection rates were particularly high in several regions and in big cities, with 48% of people in Chicago infected, 52% of Los Angeles and 42% of Miami.

In parts of the Midwest including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, more than 60% of the population had been infected, the study found.

“While the landscape has changed with the availability of vaccines and the spread of new variants, it is important to recognize just how dangerous the pandemic was in its first year,” said Sen Pei, one of the researchers and an assistant professor at Mailman.