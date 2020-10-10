Students, staff mourning Fulton teacher who died on campus

“There are times when it is necessary to communicate news that is painful for all of us,” the letter read. “During those times, we must be prepared to support each other and our students as we deal with the many feelings that we begin to experience.”

A team of grief counselors, social workers and psychologists will be available next week to assist staff and students struggling with Cleveland’s death, the school said.

The district is expected to return to full-time, face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, but parents have the option to continue remote learning for their children.

