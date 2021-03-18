Stone Mountain expands grant program to help 22 more businesses

The city initially budgeted $150,000 to help 20 businesses weather the pandemic. However, the city received valid requests totaling more than double that amount, leaving a funding shortfall of $165,000. As a result, 22 businesses did not receive any funds.

On Tuesday, city leaders passed a resolution to fund those unfulfilled requests, pulling from the city’s remaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. Several Stone Mountain businesses said they needed financial assistance to stay in business beyond the spring.