Breaking: How Georgia counties voted for president in 2024 compared to previous elections
News
News

Stock futures rally as Donald Trump named winner of U.S. presidential election

Several Georgia stocks gain in pre-market trading. Crypto also up, gold and crude oil trending down pre-market on the day after the presidential election
The American flags hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

AP

AP

The American flags hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan) (AP)
By
24 minutes ago

Investors reacted strongly to former President Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday election.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up significantly in pre-market trading early Wednesday.

Dow futures were up more than 3% as of about 8:30 a.m., while S&P futures were up more than 2% and Nasdaq futures were up nearly 2%. Gold was down about 2% and crude oil futures were down by more than 2%.

Crypto currencies also were up significantly, including bitcoin and ethereum.

A number of Georgia stocks were also enjoying the rally. Aflac, Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Norfolk Southern and Synovus Financial were all trending up in pre-market trading.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on Election Day as economy remains solid
Placeholder Image

AP

Trump win ignites crypto frenzy that sends bitcoin to a record high39m ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Amazon leads Wall Street higher
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Microsoft, Meta and the burden of expectations knock Wall Street...
The Latest
LIVE: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hold post-Election Day briefing
A.M. ATL: Trump takes the White House
Check out latest results from Georgia and national races
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring