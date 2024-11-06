Investors reacted strongly to former President Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday election.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up significantly in pre-market trading early Wednesday.

Dow futures were up more than 3% as of about 8:30 a.m., while S&P futures were up more than 2% and Nasdaq futures were up nearly 2%. Gold was down about 2% and crude oil futures were down by more than 2%.