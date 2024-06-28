Steve Steinman’s artist career on display

Commemorating 50 years of artistic impact, pieces from one of Atlanta’s most prolific creatives will be displayed in the Chastain Gallery starting Friday.
Known for his circular metal creations and the Buckhead MARTA station’s vibrant tile installation created ahead of the 1996 Olympics, Steve Steinman’s extensive repertoire includes sculptures, drawings and photography.
“For the past four decades, Steve Steinman has been one of metro Atlanta’s steady visionaries, a master artist, and elder statesman of the Atlanta art scene,” said Kevin Sipp, exhibition manager.
Although the “May the Circle Stay Unbroken” exhibition hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs takes a retrospective look at Steinman’s career, the gallery also features new works by the artist.
When asked what attendees can expect from the latest pieces, Steinman hinted: “Think color,” according to a press release.
Much of his art since the 2000s has revolved around recycling and the transition “from junk to beauty.”
“As a sculptor, I’m fascinated by the challenge of creating an entirely unique piece of art from a random collection of discarded and often commonplace objects,” Steinman said. “My work speaks to our current culture, which is as immensely as rich in trash as it is treasure.”
The exhibition’s opening reception will be held Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at 135 Chastain Park Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30342. Visitors can view Steinman’s creations until Aug. 24.
