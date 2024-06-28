Steve Steinman’s artist career on display

Although the “May the Circle Stay Unbroken” exhibition hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs takes a retrospective look at Steinman’s career, the gallery also features new works by the artist.

When asked what attendees can expect from the latest pieces, Steinman hinted: “Think color,” according to a press release.

Much of his art since the 2000s has revolved around recycling and the transition “from junk to beauty.”

“As a sculptor, I’m fascinated by the challenge of creating an entirely unique piece of art from a random collection of discarded and often commonplace objects,” Steinman said. “My work speaks to our current culture, which is as immensely as rich in trash as it is treasure.”

The exhibition’s opening reception will be held Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at 135 Chastain Park Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30342. Visitors can view Steinman’s creations until Aug. 24.