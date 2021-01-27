Steve Harvey opens about about his daughter’s new romance with Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey, once known as the dating guru for Black women, has remained relatively quiet about the reported high-profile list of men his adopted daughter Lori Harvey has dated. He recently broke his silence on his daughter’s dating life while speaking on his syndicated radio talk show.
Harvey, who wrote the best-selling relationship guide “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” broke his silence and appeared to confirm rumors that his daughter and actor Michael B. Jordan are an item. While recording his syndicated radio program “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” the comedian joked about how all of his daughter’s boyfriends are subject to a level of “pure hatred.” Still, he admitted that he liked “this one.”
“I still got my eye on him,” he told his colleagues on the popular, urban radio show. “I mean I like him, but like I say to all of them, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your (expletive). Just in case I need it’.”
Speculation about a romance between Harvey’s 24-year-old daughter and the 33-year-old, “Black Panther” actor began earlier late last when Jordan and Harvey were photographed in Atlanta celebrating Thanksgiving together. Earlier this month, Jordan posted a photo with Harvey celebrating her birthday. which for many confirmed their relationship.
For now, Harvey, 64, said he thinks the actor is a “nice guy,” so Jordan, who was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2020, has dad’s approval. Although, the “Family Feud” host did not agree with his designation as the sexiest man.
“Cause, you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that,” Harvey said with laughter.
Neither Lori Harvey nor Jordan have officially released a statement about their relationship.