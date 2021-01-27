Steve Harvey opens about about his daughter’s new romance with Michael B. Jordan

Harvey, who wrote the best-selling relationship guide “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” broke his silence and appeared to confirm rumors that his daughter and actor Michael B. Jordan are an item. While recording his syndicated radio program “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” the comedian joked about how all of his daughter’s boyfriends are subject to a level of “pure hatred.” Still, he admitted that he liked “this one.”

“I still got my eye on him,” he told his colleagues on the popular, urban radio show. “I mean I like him, but like I say to all of them, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your (expletive). Just in case I need it’.”