Stein Mart files for bankruptcy, to close most stores

The Jacksonville, Fla., company filed for bankruptcy Wednesday and plans to close most, if not all, of its 281 stores, though it didn’t say which ones. Stein Mart operates 13 locations in Georgia, including stores in Marietta, Peachtree City and Snellville. It also operates a regional distribution center in Lithia Springs.

Stein Mart joins the retail chains Pier 1 Imports, J.C. Penney and Lord & Taylor in bankruptcy court, all slammed by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy. Many stores were closed for weeks this spring, and store traffic has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.