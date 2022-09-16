Combined Shape Caption

STD cases , surged in the United States, in 2021.The CDC warns that cases of sexually transmitted diseases and sexually transmitted infections in the United States continued to increase in 2021.Between 2020 and 2021, the U.S. saw almost a 28% increase in the total number of annual syphilis cases, with just over 171,000 people having confirmed infections.Over the same period of time, chlamydia infections were up 3.1%, with more than 1.6 million cases, and gonorrhea went up 2.8% to nearly 700,000 cases.Last year, the U.S. saw 2.5 million cases of these three STDs, with 4.4% more cases than public health officials detected in 2020.However, even prior to the COVID pandemic, the number of STDs in the U.S. was on the rise, with cases up as much as 45% from 2012 to 2017