State trooper injured after being dragged by vehicle in SE Atlanta

A trooper with the Georgia State Patrol was injured Saturday night when he was dragged by a vehicle and hit his head on the roadway, the agency said.
The trooper, whose name was not released, attempted to stop a vehicle with a broken taillight on Bill Lucas Drive at Hank Aaron Drive around 8:40 p.m., a GSP spokeswoman said.
The driver was asked to get out of the vehicle after the trooper smelled marijuana, Franka Young with the State Patrol said in an emailed statement. An Atlanta police officer, who was riding with the trooper at the time, arrested the driver on a drug charge, Young said. The trooper then approached the car’s passenger.
“The passenger, a male, crawled across the console and into the driver’s seat,” Young said. “The trooper attempted to stop the violator, but was dragged down Bill Lucas Drive by the vehicle.”
The trooper fell from the side of the vehicle and hit his head on the asphalt. Other troopers were called to the scene and took the injured trooper to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, Young said. The trooper’s condition was not released late Saturday.
The vehicle was later found, but the man accused of dragging the trooper was not located, the State Patrol said.