State trooper injured after being dragged by vehicle in SE Atlanta

The trooper, whose name was not released, attempted to stop a vehicle with a broken taillight on Bill Lucas Drive at Hank Aaron Drive around 8:40 p.m., a GSP spokeswoman said.

The driver was asked to get out of the vehicle after the trooper smelled marijuana, Franka Young with the State Patrol said in an emailed statement. An Atlanta police officer, who was riding with the trooper at the time, arrested the driver on a drug charge, Young said. The trooper then approached the car’s passenger.